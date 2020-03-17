Northern Health to postpone non-urgent surgeries amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has announced that it will be postponing all non-urgent scheduled surgeries.

According to Northern Health, in order to provide better deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Provincial Health Officials have directed health authorities to move all hospitals in the province to Outbreak Response Phase Two.

This means hospitals will undertake only urgent and emergency procedures and will postpone all non-urgent scheduled surgeries.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Northern Health says its hospitals will review operating-room capacity daily, to prioritize urgent and emergency cases.

Affected patients with upcoming scheduled, non-urgent procedures, or awaiting urgent procedures, will be contacted in the coming days about their procedures.

More information on the postponing of all non-urgent scheduled surgeries can be found on Northern Health’s website.