Northern Lights College to plan for future online courses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights College has released a statement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the College, earlier this week classes temporarily suspended to give faculty time to work out what suitable alternative methods of instruction and assessment look like, course by course, program by program.

The College says the wellbeing and safety of the students, faculty, and staff are of utmost priority and that they are exploring alternatives to provide education during this time.

The College has made the decision to resume on-site classes on Thursday in order for students to hear from their instructors what form instruction for the rest of their term will take.

An online petition had been started by students to get the College to suspend all on-site classes in favour of online learning.