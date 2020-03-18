NewsRegional

Northern Lights College to plan for future online courses

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues 79 violation and warning tickets to drivers last month

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between February 17 to...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta announces new emergency payments because of COVID 19, falling oil prices

EDMONTON - The Alberta government is providing $50 million for people forced to stay at home because of the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian Natural cuts spending, salaries as more producers trim capital plans

CALGARY - Oilsands giant Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is joining a lengthening list of oilpatch players who...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights College has released a statement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the College, earlier this week classes temporarily suspended to give faculty time to work out what suitable alternative methods of instruction and assessment look like, course by course, program by program.

The College says the wellbeing and safety of the students, faculty, and staff are of utmost priority and that they are exploring alternatives to provide education during this time.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The College has made the decision to resume on-site classes on Thursday in order for students to hear from their instructors what form instruction for the rest of their term will take.

An online petition had been started by students to get the College to suspend all on-site classes in favour of online learning.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNumber of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday
Next articleCanadian Natural cuts spending, salaries as more producers trim capital plans

More Articles Like This

Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues 79 violation and warning tickets to drivers last month

News Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between February 17 to March 18, they responded to...
Read more

Alberta announces new emergency payments because of COVID 19, falling oil prices

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON - The Alberta government is providing $50 million for people forced to stay at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier Jason Kenney says...
Read more

Canadian Natural cuts spending, salaries as more producers trim capital plans

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY - Oilsands giant Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is joining a lengthening list of oilpatch players who are cutting 2020 capital spending...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv