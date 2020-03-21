HealthNewsRegional

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality reduces municipal office hours

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality reduces municipal office hours

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will reduce municipal office hours starting Monday.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services announced on Friday, March 20, the confirmation of two cases of the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to implement rear door boarding, free fares during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. Transit is making some changes to its operations across...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will reduce municipal office hours starting Monday.

The NRRM Regional Council decided on Friday to reduce municipal office hours and a number of other changes in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the full list below.

  • The municipal office (town square) will have reduced hours of operation effective Monday, March 23, 2020. Reception will be open Monday to Friday 11:00 am to 2:00 pm if you need to visit in person. Visitor access will be limited to the lobby/reception area. Staff will still be available 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays via phone: 250.774.2541 or email: JustAsk@NorthernRockies.ca, so feel free to reach out if you have a question or need assistance.
  • The NRRM is communicating daily with Emergency Management BC (EMBC), RCMP, health officials and other resource agencies to ensure that we can safeguard the health of the community.
  • Airport patrons embarking/disembarking from flights are being provided with printed material regarding COVID-19 preventative measures.
  • NRRM COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan (ERP) is elevated to Phase 2, as four instances of COVID-19 have been reported in the Northern Health operating area, and exact patient locations are not released to protect individuals and prevent localized panic situations.
  • Recreation and Public Works staff continues to complete annual tasks in readiness for the coming season. Stay tuned for more information about “virtual” recreation programming that can help keep your children entertained!
  • Staff resources are reallocated to allow for the stepped-up sanitation measures involved in the NRRM COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan (ERP) Phase 2 at municipal facilities such as the airport and public works buildings:
    • Frequent cleaning and disinfection of work surfaces
    • Increased overall sanitation
    • Restricted access to worksites
    • Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) opened at Level 1 preparedness
    • Increased communication to residents regarding personal hygiene and social distancing
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

COVID-19 remains an evolving situation and the municipality continues to respond to the advice and direction provided by federal and provincial governments. For more information about facility closures and more, please visit our COVID-19 Information page

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleHaitians rush for supplies after first COVID-19 cases detected

More Articles Like This

Haitians rush for supplies after first COVID-19 cases detected

Health CTV News - 0
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI — Haitians are rushing to buy food, gas, soap and face masks after the announcement of two imported cases of the coronavirus sparked...
Read more

Bravo’s Andy Cohen, ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood test positive for virus

Health CTV News - 0
From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to cancelling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment...
Read more

A single factory is now working 24/7 to keep Kraft Dinner on grocery shelves

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — Kraft Dinner production lines at the Montreal plant responsible for supplying all of Canada’s mac-and-cheese supply are now working non-stop to produce 1...
Read more

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services announced on Friday, March 20, the confirmation of two cases of the coronavirus in Grande Prairie. These two...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv