Northern Rockies Regional Municipality reduces municipal office hours

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will reduce municipal office hours starting Monday.

The NRRM Regional Council decided on Friday to reduce municipal office hours and a number of other changes in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the full list below.

The municipal office (town square) will have reduced hours of operation effective Monday, March 23, 2020. Reception will be open Monday to Friday 11:00 am to 2:00 pm if you need to visit in person. Visitor access will be limited to the lobby/reception area. Staff will still be available 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays via phone: 250.774.2541 or email: JustAsk@NorthernRockies.ca, so feel free to reach out if you have a question or need assistance.

The NRRM is communicating daily with Emergency Management BC (EMBC), RCMP, health officials and other resource agencies to ensure that we can safeguard the health of the community.

Airport patrons embarking/disembarking from flights are being provided with printed material regarding COVID-19 preventative measures.

NRRM COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan (ERP) is elevated to Phase 2, as four instances of COVID-19 have been reported in the Northern Health operating area, and exact patient locations are not released to protect individuals and prevent localized panic situations.

Recreation and Public Works staff continues to complete annual tasks in readiness for the coming season. Stay tuned for more information about “virtual” recreation programming that can help keep your children entertained!

Staff resources are reallocated to allow for the stepped-up sanitation measures involved in the NRRM COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan (ERP) Phase 2 at municipal facilities such as the airport and public works buildings: Frequent cleaning and disinfection of work surfaces Increased overall sanitation Restricted access to worksites Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) opened at Level 1 preparedness Increased communication to residents regarding personal hygiene and social distancing



COVID-19 remains an evolving situation and the municipality continues to respond to the advice and direction provided by federal and provincial governments. For more information about facility closures and more, please visit our COVID-19 Information page