Northern Rockies Regional Municipality statement on COVID-19

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) released a statement this morning regarding COVID -19.

Municipality staff share, as of Thursday, March 12th, 2020, the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has confirmed 46 cases of novel coronavirus in BC. BC Health officials are continuing to focus their efforts on containing the spread of the virus in BC. Currently, the risk to British Columbians continues to be assessed as low.

According to the Regional Council, they want to assure all Northern Rockies residents and visitors that COVID-19 is being taken seriously. The NRRM is monitoring the situation daily through direct communication with provincial health authorities regarding standards and protocols to ensure that they have the latest information available.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The NRRM is working to understand and take precautions on how to protect the community shared by Municipal staff saying they understand the concerns many people are feeling.

According to the NRRM, adjustments are being made to work and operations as they continue to monitor the situation.

Some of the immediate adjustments that have been made include:

Development of a Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

Response Plan – Focused cleaning and sanitizing of Municipal facilities including public areas – Educating staff on symptoms of COVID-19

All municipal facilities are open as usual but the public health direction continues to be assessed as new information becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to follow the same procedures recommended during the cold and flu season. This includes washing your hands often with soap and water; covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; avoiding others who are unwell, and staying home when you are sick.

For the most up-to-date information about novel coronavirus, The Public Health Agency of Canada has created a toll-free phone number (1-833-784- 4397)