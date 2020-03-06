Sports

Northern Strikers U13 girls earn gold, boys silver at Slush Cup Tournament

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. government authorized expanded police presence in Wet’suwet’en area: letter

VICTORIA — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say Premier John Horgan wasn't truthful when he said the province had no control over the RCMP...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Coronavirus may force government to ditch balanced-budget plan: Alberta premier

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says the novel cornonavirus outbreak is hammering Alberta's economy and may force his government...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC activates advanced coronavirus response to protect British Columbians

VANCOUVER, B.C. - In order to protect British Columbians against novel coronavirus and mitigate the impact of this illness...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U13 boys and girls teams were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 27 to March 1, for the Edmonton West Zone Soccer Association’s Slush Cup Tournament.

Along with the U11 team winning bronze, the U13 girls team was able to pick up a gold medal and the U13 boys team earned a silver medal.

Throughout the Tournament, the girls would go undefeated in all three games by going 5-0 over the Blizzard Alliance, 7-2 over the Burnewood Bears, and 6-1 over the CalGlen WHU Impact.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the boys would win two games by going 5-0 over Selects FC, and 5-3 over the WHU Flames.

The boys would earn silver by falling 5-4 to the Rangers Royals.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleProvince releases interim report from Phase Two of the BC Hydro Review
Next articleBC activates advanced coronavirus response to protect British Columbians

More Articles Like This

Community One Stop this Saturday at Totem Mall

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation Department's Community One Stop is taking place this Saturday, March 7, at...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers look to forward to Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Now that regular-season action has come to an end for the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers, they are now...
Read more

Annual Poker and Family Fun Ride this Saturday at Charlie Lake

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northland Trailblazers Snowmobile Club is hosting its Annual Poker and Family Fun Ride this Saturday, March 7, at...
Read more

Huskies win game three of semi-finals over Fairview Flyers

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Wednesday, March 4, as they were host to Fairview Flyers...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv