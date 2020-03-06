Northern Strikers U13 girls earn gold, boys silver at Slush Cup Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U13 boys and girls teams were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 27 to March 1, for the Edmonton West Zone Soccer Association’s Slush Cup Tournament.

Along with the U11 team winning bronze, the U13 girls team was able to pick up a gold medal and the U13 boys team earned a silver medal.

Throughout the Tournament, the girls would go undefeated in all three games by going 5-0 over the Blizzard Alliance, 7-2 over the Burnewood Bears, and 6-1 over the CalGlen WHU Impact.

Meanwhile, the boys would win two games by going 5-0 over Selects FC, and 5-3 over the WHU Flames.

The boys would earn silver by falling 5-4 to the Rangers Royals.