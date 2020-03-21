Health

Northwest Territories to ban non-essential travel over coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
northwest-territories-to-ban-non-essential-travel-over-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Government of Canada working with airlines to bring Canadians home

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to bring Canadian's home.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality reduces municipal office hours

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will reduce municipal office hours starting Monday.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services announced on Friday, March 20, the confirmation of two cases of the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2020 11:54 am

Updated March 21, 2020 12:06 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Northwest Territories is planning to ban non-essential travel into the territory over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the N.W.T. says chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola will make an order under the territory’s Public Health Act effective today.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens

Residents returning to the territory will be required to self-isolate in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik.

0:34Coronavirus outbreak: New border restrictions come into effect at midnight, Trudeau says

Coronavirus outbreak: New border restrictions come into effect at midnight, Trudeau says

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news release says disobeying the order is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and six months in jail.

At a press conference on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government supports this step.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

“At the same time, we’re focused on ensuring essential goods get to people in these communities,” he said. “We will continue to work with partners and stakeholders on travel to the north.”


View link »

© 2020 The Canadian Press

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNo coronavirus cases have been reported in the territories. Experts hope it stays that way
Next articleQuebec COVID-19 cases climb to 139, while nearly 7,700 people test negative

More Articles Like This

Quebec COVID-19 cases climb to 139, while nearly 7,700 people test negative

Health Global News - 0
The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on Saturday on its response to the novel coronavirus as cases continue to rise. As of...
Read more

No coronavirus cases have been reported in the territories. Experts hope it stays that way

Health Global News - 0
All 10 Canadian provinces have reported at least one case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total past 1,000 confirmed cases as of...
Read more

Government of Canada working with airlines to bring Canadians home

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to bring Canadian's home. The Prime Minister,...
Read more

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality reduces municipal office hours

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will reduce municipal office hours starting Monday. The NRRM Regional...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv