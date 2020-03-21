northwest-territories-to-ban-non-essential-travel-over-coronavirus-pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2020 11:54 am

Updated March 21, 2020 12:06 pm

The Northwest Territories is planning to ban non-essential travel into the territory over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the N.W.T. says chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola will make an order under the territory’s Public Health Act effective today.

Residents returning to the territory will be required to self-isolate in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik.

The news release says disobeying the order is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and six months in jail.

At a press conference on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government supports this step.

“At the same time, we’re focused on ensuring essential goods get to people in these communities,” he said. “We will continue to work with partners and stakeholders on travel to the north.”



© 2020 The Canadian Press

