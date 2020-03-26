Health

Nova Scotia construction industry grapples with invisible threat of COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
nova-scotia-construction-industry-grapples-with-invisible-threat-of-covid-19

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues further orders for COVID-19, local state of emergency suspended

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John declared a state of local emergency, on Tuesday,...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snow squall watch issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Cases of COVID-19 reported in Peace River and Valleyview

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the Alberta Peace.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing daily in Nova Scotia, the province’s construction industry is adapting its practices to prevent the spread of the disease on job sites.

Workers and employers have been asked to wash their hands frequently, disinfect equipment and high-touch surfaces, avoid carpooling and lunch away from the group.

But there’s one major hurdle they haven’t quite tackled: how to keep a safe distance during tasks that require more than one person, like lifting a heavy beam.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: St. Patrick’s Day party could be linked to new Nova Scotia COVID-19 case

“It’s definitely an issue that we’re all having to deal with, because sites aren’t just one trade, it could be five trades,” said Heather Cruickshanks, a board member for Merit Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is becoming challenging and to be honest I’m not sure every site is doing as good of a job as it could, and that’s concerning to me. It’s concerning to all my members.”


Tweet This

Merit Nova Scotia represents open shop contractors, who don’t belong to a union. Cruickshanks said some of these workers are requesting layoffs over concerns for their health and their families.

Heather Cruickshanks says the non-unionized, ‘open shop’ workers are expected to follow safety rules, just like everyone else.
Heather Cruickshanks says the non-unionized, ‘open shop’ workers are expected to follow safety rules, just like everyone else.

Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta construction sites allowed to continue with precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Nova Scotia construction workers are no strangers to health and safety risks.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleU.S. now has more coronavirus cases than any other country
Next articleSnow squall watch issued for the B.C. Peace

More Articles Like This

Province issues further orders for COVID-19, local state of emergency suspended

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John declared a state of local emergency, on Tuesday, to better prepare and deal...
Read more

U.S. now has more coronavirus cases than any other country

Health Global News - 0
The United States on Thursday surpassed China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus cases, according to a Reuters tally, as New...
Read more

Coronavirus: Freedom of information requests sidelined as governments focus on COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 26, 2020 5:59 pm 3:00Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 3409 total cases, 35 total deaths Canada’s chief public health officer...
Read more

Cases of COVID-19 reported in Peace River and Valleyview

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the Alberta Peace. According to 2DayFM, Peace...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv