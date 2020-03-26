Health

Nova Scotia now has 73 coronavirus cases, with 1 not linked to travel or earlier cases

By Global News
Global News

One of the five new cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia cannot be linked to travel or an earlier case, according to health officials.

In a news release Thursday, the province announced there are five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing its total to 73.

“Most are travel-related or connected to earlier cases. One of the new cases cannot currently be linked to travel or an earlier case,” the province said.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The investigation to determine the source of the exposure and whether any others may have been exposed is ongoing. At this point, public health cannot confirm that this case is linked to community spread.”

The 73 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to mid-70s. Two are currently in hospital and two others have recovered and their cases are considered resolved.

1:56Halifax Transit union wants safety concerns addressed

Halifax Transit union wants safety concerns addressed

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

“Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days,” the province said.

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month
New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

