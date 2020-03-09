NPGA Athletes compete at Saltos Gymnastics Challenge in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association had 14 athletes, of the Junior Olympic Team, travel to Edmonton, from February 28 to March 3, for the Saltos Gymnastics Challenge.

This Challenge saw over 2,000 athletes, ranging from 5 to 16 years old, competing from British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

North Peace Gymnastics Association athletes represented Fort St. John well by bringing home seven Gold medals, 14 Silver medals, seven Bronze medals and many ribbons ranging from 6th to 8th place.

The North Peace Gymnastics Association has a busy competition season ahead with both Compulsory and Optional Provincial championships up next in April, followed by five meets in meets in B.C. and Alberta.