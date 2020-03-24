NPGA to remain closed during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association has issued a letter regarding operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the North Peace Gymnastics Association, they will continue to remain closed indefinitely, until further notice, to combat the potential spread of the virus.

Also during this time, the NPGA has made the decision to cancel the first half of their Spring Session which was scheduled to take place from March 30 to May 16.

It is to note, all training sessions missed during the Spring Break will be made-up once it is safe for the facility to re-open.

More information and updates regarding operations, can be found on the North Peace Gymnastics Association’s Facebook page.