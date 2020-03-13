NPHL postpones remainder of Championship Final amid coronavirus pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League has announced its decision to postpone the remainder of the Championship Final amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining games for the NPHL Championship Final, between the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks and the Grande Prairie Athletics, scheduled for this weekend, March 14 and 15, have been postponed.

Dawson Creek was leading the series 3-2 over Grande Prairie.

NPHL President, Jack McAvoy, says the decision to postpone the Championship Final respects Hockey Alberta and Hockey Canada’s decision and an effort will be made in April, if it is possible, to proceed with the remainder of the series.

B.C. Hockey also announced its decision to cancel to 2020 Coy Cup, which was scheduled to take place in Quesnel, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.