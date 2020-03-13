Sports

NPHL postpones remainder of Championship Final amid coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Encana Events Centre has cancelled and postponing all gatherings until further notice

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Encana Events Centre will be cancelling or postponing all gatherings until further notice. Thursday, March 12th,...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NPHL postpones remainder of Championship Final amid coronavirus pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Hockey League has announced its decision to postpone the remainder of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 continues to monitor conronavirus situation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has sent out an update, on Friday morning, regarding its plans...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Hockey League has announced its decision to postpone the remainder of the Championship Final amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining games for the NPHL Championship Final, between the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks and the Grande Prairie Athletics, scheduled for this weekend, March 14 and 15, have been postponed.

Dawson Creek was leading the series 3-2 over Grande Prairie.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

NPHL President, Jack McAvoy, says the decision to postpone the Championship Final respects Hockey Alberta and Hockey Canada’s decision and an effort will be made in April, if it is possible, to proceed with the remainder of the series.

B.C. Hockey also announced its decision to cancel to 2020 Coy Cup, which was scheduled to take place in Quesnel, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSD 60 continues to monitor conronavirus situation
Next articleEncana Events Centre has cancelled and postponing all gatherings until further notice

More Articles Like This

UPDATE – Huskies games cancelled due to Coronavirus

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE - Friday morning the NWJHL announced they have cancelled the rest of the season. https://twitter.com/officialnwjhl/status/1238455967240425472?s=21 FORT ST. JOHN,...
Read more

New adult co-ed soccer league looking to form in Fort St John

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new adult co-ed soccer league is looking to form in Fort St. John. Moving up to Fort St. John...
Read more

Energetic Edge performs well at Championships in Vancouver

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association had five teams travel over the weekend, March 7 and 8, to Vancouver for...
Read more

BC Hockey to monitor evolving situation of the coronavirus

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hockey has sent a release to B.C. Hockey Membership and Participants regarding the coronavirus. In a release, B.C. Hockey...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv