Number of coronavirus cases in BC now up to 659 as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 42 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 659 as of Wednesday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is still at nine.

The number of cases in hospital across the province is at 64, while 26 are in ICU.

The provincial death count is now at 14.

Henry continues to recommend practicing social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.