Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 103 as of Monday

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Monday morning, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 30 new cases have been identified since Saturday, which now brings the total to 103 as of Monday.

Henry says the Province is currently in talks with School Districts to determine what actions need to be taken once school resumes following spring break.

The Province is still reminding anyone who travels outside of Canada to stay away from school or work for 14 days in self-isolation upon return.

The cancelling of all public gatherings is still in effect and, in addition, all casinos across the Province will be closed until further notice to combat the spread of the virus.

In order to prevent illness, Henry reminds the public to continue proper hand-washing practices and to stay home if you are feeling ill.