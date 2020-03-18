HealthNewsRegional

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

BC Hydro to modify work schedule on Site C project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro will modify it's work schedule on the Site C project...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Save-On-Foods to adjust operations in response to COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Save-On-Foods has announced that it will be adjusting the operations of its 178 stores...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 45 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 231 as of Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General issued a Provincial State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The total cases in the Northern Health Region still remains at four.

Health Officials say all those confirmed are in isolation and away from the public.

In order to combat the spread of the virus, Henry recommends practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and to stay home if you are feeling ill.

When it comes to testing, the Province has issued an online self-assessment tool where British Columbians can see if they have the symptoms of the virus.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleBC Hydro to modify work schedule on Site C project

More Articles Like This

BC Hydro to modify work schedule on Site C project

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro will modify it's work schedule on the Site C project in response to the COVID-19...
Read more

Save-On-Foods to adjust operations in response to COVID-19 pandemic

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Save-On-Foods has announced that it will be adjusting the operations of its 178 stores in four provinces and one...
Read more

WestJet expands list of flights where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has expanded its list of flights, on Wednesday, where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, WestJet...
Read more

Feed the North Fundraiser by Stan’s Custom Meat Cutting

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Feed the North a GoFundMe Account/ Fundraiser has been launched by Stanley Troyer to raise money to purchase meat...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv