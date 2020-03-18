Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 45 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 231 as of Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General issued a Provincial State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The total cases in the Northern Health Region still remains at four.

Health Officials say all those confirmed are in isolation and away from the public.

In order to combat the spread of the virus, Henry recommends practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and to stay home if you are feeling ill.

When it comes to testing, the Province has issued an online self-assessment tool where British Columbians can see if they have the symptoms of the virus.