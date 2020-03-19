HealthNewsRegional

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 271 as of Thursday

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Thursday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 40 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 271 as of Thursday.

The total cases in the Northern Health Region still remains at four.

The total death count in the province now sits at eight.

In order to combat the spread of the virus, Henry continues to recommend practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell.

When it comes to testing, the Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where British Columbians can see if they have the symptoms of the virus.

