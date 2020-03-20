HealthNewsRegional

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 348, cases still remain at four in Northern BC

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Fort McMurray worker camp sends guest to hospital with suspected COVID-19

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The operator of one of the many worker lodges in the Fort McMurray area of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to implement rear door boarding, free fares during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. Transit is making some changes to its operations across...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 348, cases still remain at four in Northern BC

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 77 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 348 as of Friday.

Henry says six patients have since recovered from the virus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The total cases in the Northern Health Region still remains at four.

Henry continues to recommend practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

When it comes to testing, the Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where British Columbians can see if they have the symptoms of the virus.

The next update will be provided by Dr. Henry at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNorthern Health making changes to NH Connections service amid COVID-19
Next articleBC Transit to implement rear door boarding, free fares during COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Fort McMurray worker camp sends guest to hospital with suspected COVID-19

News Canadian Press - 0
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The operator of one of the many worker lodges in the Fort McMurray area of northern Alberta confirms that a...
Read more

BC Transit to implement rear door boarding, free fares during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. Transit is making some changes to its operations across the province. Starting March 20, B.C....
Read more

Northern Health making changes to NH Connections service amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced some changes that are being made to its NH Connections service in response to the...
Read more

2020 Spark Women’s Leadership Conference cancelled amid COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Spark Steering Committee has announced its decision to cancel the 2020 Spark Women’s Leadership Conference. According to the Spark...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv