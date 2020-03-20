Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 348, cases still remain at four in Northern BC

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 77 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 348 as of Friday.

Henry says six patients have since recovered from the virus.

The total cases in the Northern Health Region still remains at four.

Henry continues to recommend practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

When it comes to testing, the Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where British Columbians can see if they have the symptoms of the virus.

The next update will be provided by Dr. Henry at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.