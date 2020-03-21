Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 424, personal care services ordered to close

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 74 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 424 as of Saturday.

Henry says the death toll in the province now stands at ten.

The total cases in the Northern Health Region still remains at four.

Henry is now ordering personal care services, such as salons and spas, to close to prevent the spread of the virus.

Henry continues to recommend practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

For testing, the Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where British Columbians can see if they have the symptoms of the virus.