Number of Coronavirus cases in BC up to 472, one new case in Northern Health

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Monday morning, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 48 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 472 as of Monday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region now stands at five, up from four last week.

Henry continues to recommend practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

For testing, the Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where British Columbians can see if they have the symptoms of the virus.

Premier John Horgan and Carole James, Minister of Finance, will be making an announcement at 12:00 p.m. today regarding relief plans for the Province’s economy.

