Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 617, four new cases in Northern Health

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 145 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 617 as of Tuesday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to nine, up from five on Monday.

The provincial death count remains at 13.

Henry continues to recommend practicing social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

For testing, the Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where British Columbians can see if they have the symptoms of the virus.

Another Provincial update will be provided tomorrow, Wednesday, at 3:00 p.m.

