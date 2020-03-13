Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 64 as of Friday afternoon

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 11 news cases were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total cases to 64.

The Province says anyone who travels outside of Canada will need to stay away from school or work for 14 days upon return.

While the Province is urging all residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada and telling event organizers to cancel any event of more than 250 people, the risk of contracting the virus still remains low.

In order to prevent illness, Henry reminds the public to continue hand-washing practices and to stay home if they are feeling ill.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus within Northeastern B.C.