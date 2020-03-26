Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 725, two new cases in Northern BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Thursday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 66 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 725 as of Thursday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 11, up from 9 on Wednesday. In our region, 5 out of the 11 people have recoved from COVID-19. The cases in the North are a mix of close contact and travel related.

The number of cases in hospital across the province is at 66, while 26 of those are in ICU.

186 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

Henry continues to order social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.