HealthNewsRegional

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 792, one new case in Northern Health Region

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway is closed due to a collision near Pink Mountain.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with public health partners, has issued open...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 792, one new case in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 67 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 792 as of Friday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 12, up from 11.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The number of cases in hospital across the province is at 73.

275 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

Henry continues to order social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCOVID-19: World’s biggest condom producer warns of global shortage
Next article6 RCMP employees test positive for coronavirus, police force says

More Articles Like This

Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway is closed due to a collision near Pink Mountain. According to...
Read more

Province issues open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with public health partners, has issued open burning restrictions for all High...
Read more

U.S. surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

Health Global News - 0
The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States climbed past 100,000 on Friday. While an increase was expected as testing has become more...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trump orders General Motors to produce ventilators as U.S. cases climb

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act. Trump...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv