Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 792, one new case in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 67 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 792 as of Friday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 12, up from 11.

The number of cases in hospital across the province is at 73.

275 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

Henry continues to order social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.