Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 884, 396 have since recovered from virus

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 92 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 884 as of Saturday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is at 12, with two of those people in the hospital.

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is 81, while 52 are in ICU.

Dr. Henry said it’s extremely important for residents in Northern B.C. to not hold events and ceremonies with groups of people. She said it is important to protect our elders and seniors and the best way to do that is to do any events or gatherings virtually.

396 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

Henry says we need compassion and care in order to get through these difficult times.

Henry continues to order social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.

