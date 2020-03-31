HealthNewsRegional

Number of coronavirus cases up to 1,013 in BC, now at 15 in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 43 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 1,013 as of Tuesday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 15, up from 14.

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is 128, while 61 are in ICU.

24 people have since passed away from the virus.

507 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

According to Henry, the Province will be providing additional guidance on municipal bylaw officers by Wednesday.

Health Minister, Adrian Dix, says a number of retired health professionals have been brought out of retirement to help better deal with the virus, if needed.

Henry continues to order social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.

