Number of coronavirus cases up to 970 in BC, cases in Northern Health up to 14

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Monday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 86 new cases have been identified, which now brings the provincial total to 970 as of Monday.

Henry says the total cases in the Northern Health Region now sits at 14, up from 12 since Saturday.

The number of cases in hospitals across the province is 106, while 60 are in ICU.

19 people have since passed away from the virus.

469 patients have since fully recovered from the virus.

Henry continues to order social and physical distancing, proper hand-washing and staying home if you are feeling unwell, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Province is offering an online self-assessment tool where you can see if you have symptoms of the virus.