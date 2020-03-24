HealthNews

Number of people in self-isolation at Site C drops

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people in self-isolation at the Site C dam has dropped to 12.

B.C. Hydro started to share stats about the number of people staying at the Site C Camp and the number of people in isolation on Monday. The number of people in the camp has dropped to 856 from 938 and the number of people in self-isolation dropped from 16 to 12.

No one has tested positive for COVID-19 at the construction site.

B.C. Hydro says they have the ability to comfortably isolate workers in the lodge and they have the Site C Health Clinic at the site that is managed by International SOS and equipped with experienced health practitioners, COVID-19 test kits and medical supplies.

B.C Hydro has been scaling down construction activities on the project and have been focusing only on essential work and critical milestones in order to stay within the project’s timeline.

To view the current results, follow the link below.

https://www.sitecproject.com/COVID-19

