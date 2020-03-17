Sports

Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Action at the Oilmen's 4-on-4 Hockey Tournament. File Photo

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Conference Board says Canada to avoid technical recession despite hit

TORONTO — The Conference Board of Canada expects the country will avoid a technical recession as the economy rebounds...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Seniors are being connected to resources through Peace Seniors Connect & Care

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local seniors groups put out a plea for help after the announcement of the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Gov Canada COVID-19 up to date information

OTTAWA, ONT - The government of Canada has updated information available on the Coronavirus disease as well as employment...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association has announced that it will be cancelling this year’s Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament due to recent developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This four-on-four Hockey Tournament was scheduled to take place on April 1 to the 4 at the North Peace Arena but has since been cancelled to be in line with the Government’s guidelines to cancel or postpone any events that will have 50 or more people in attendance.

This decision was made to help prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Petroleum Association says they thank all of their members and sponsors for their continued support and will be providing refunds for player fees and donations.

More information on this cancellation can be found by visiting the Fort St. John Petroleum Association’s website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleGov Canada COVID-19 up to date information
Next articleSeniors are being connected to resources through Peace Seniors Connect & Care

More Articles Like This

North Peace Gymnastics closes to the public

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Gymnastics will be closed to the public to help stop the potential spread of the...
Read more

City of Dawson Creek closes Memorial and Kids arena due to coronavirus

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has made the decision, on Friday, to close the Memorial and Kids arena until further...
Read more

Huskies to continue with Silent Auction, Super 50/50 Draw despite cancellations in play

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Even though the Northwest Junior Hockey League season came to an end by cancelling the Championship Finals, due to...
Read more

NPHL postpones remainder of Championship Final amid coronavirus pandemic

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Hockey League has announced its decision to postpone the remainder of the Championship Final amid the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv