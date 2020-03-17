Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association has announced that it will be cancelling this year’s Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament due to recent developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This four-on-four Hockey Tournament was scheduled to take place on April 1 to the 4 at the North Peace Arena but has since been cancelled to be in line with the Government’s guidelines to cancel or postpone any events that will have 50 or more people in attendance.

This decision was made to help prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

The Petroleum Association says they thank all of their members and sponsors for their continued support and will be providing refunds for player fees and donations.

More information on this cancellation can be found by visiting the Fort St. John Petroleum Association’s website.