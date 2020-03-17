On Our Way Home Animal Rescue Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local, On Our Way Home Animal Rescue Society is holding a fundraiser to help with the costs associated with the care of its foster animals until they find their forever homes.
On Our Way Home Rescue Society is a non-profit organization that is based out of Fort St John, the Society supports the areas of Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, and Dawson Creek. A volunteer-run Society, the funds raised will go to the care and necessity of animals being helped.
The fundraiser is being hosted by Wild & Renewed Soap Co. a local small business out of Dawson Creek that handcrafts all-natural artisan soap and body products. The main goal of the company is to run fundraiser programs to help organizations and groups raise money for their needs.
Dani Wendel of Wild & Renewed Soap Co. shares 25 percent of all sales go back to organizations/groups that run fundraisers with us.