News

On Our Way Home Animal Rescue Fundraiser

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to develop economic plan that supports industries and businesses amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - Carole James, Minister of Finance, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon regarding British Columbia's...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

On Our Way Home Animal Rescue Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local, On Our Way Home Animal Rescue Society is holding a fundraiser to help...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to close schools amid coronavirus pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan, Carole James, Minister of Finance, and Rob Fleming, Minister of Education held a...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local, On Our Way Home Animal Rescue Society is holding a fundraiser to help with the costs associated with the care of its foster animals until they find their forever homes.

On Our Way Home Rescue Society is a non-profit organization that is based out of Fort St John, the Society supports the areas of Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, and Dawson Creek. A volunteer-run Society, the funds raised will go to the care and necessity of animals being helped.

The fundraiser is being hosted by Wild & Renewed Soap Co. a local small business out of Dawson Creek that handcrafts all-natural artisan soap and body products. The main goal of the company is to run fundraiser programs to help organizations and groups raise money for their needs.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dani Wendel of Wild & Renewed Soap Co. shares 25 percent of all sales go back to organizations/groups that run fundraisers with us.

The fundraiser ends Monday, March 23rd, 2020 and orders can be placed from the online catalogue found HERE.
To view the On Our Way Home FB Page; CLICK HERE

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleProvince to close schools amid coronavirus pandemic
Next articleProvince to develop economic plan that supports industries and businesses amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Province to develop economic plan that supports industries and businesses amid COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Carole James, Minister of Finance, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon regarding British Columbia's response to the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

Province to close schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan, Carole James, Minister of Finance, and Rob Fleming, Minister of Education held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding...
Read more

LNG Canada, Whistler-Blackcomb among B.C. businesses hit by COVID-19 fallout

News Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — LNG Canada is cutting its workforce in half over the next several days on the construction of a new plant in Kitimat,...
Read more

Seniors are being connected to resources through Peace Seniors Connect & Care

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local seniors groups put out a plea for help after the announcement of the Covid-19 virus pandemic and Peace...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv