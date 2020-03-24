Health

One hantavirus death in China sparks ‘hysteria’ over old disease

By Global News
Global News

One person has reportedly died of a rodent-carried hantavirus infection in China, sparking wild — and completely unfounded — fears of a “coronavirus 2.0″ pandemic on social media.

The Global Times, a state-controlled Chinese publication, tweeted about the death in English late Monday, although a story about the incident has not been posted to its English website.

“A person from Yunnan Province died while he was on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday,” the publication tweeted, along with a photo of someone being screened for COVID-19. “He tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested.”

Hantavirus is an extremely rare type of virus that infects humans through dust contaminated by the saliva, urine or feces of a rodent, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It causes a nasty disease that attacks the heart and kills about 36-40 per cent of patients, but it doesn’t spread from person to person — a key trait required for a virus to become a pandemic.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headaches, coughing, nausea and vomiting. Some patients can develop severe or life-threatening symptoms, and it can take up to six weeks from the time of exposure for symptoms to appear.

