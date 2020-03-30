Health

One will live, one will die: How Canada is preparing for tough coronavirus choices

Avatar
By Global News
one-will-live,-one-will-die:-how-canada-is-preparing-for-tough-coronavirus-choices

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Big Oil’s interest in renewable energy investments expected to waver: report

CALGARY — Budget cutting in response to the twin challenges of COVID-19 demand destruction and low oil prices mean...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There is one ventilator, two people.

The first person is a 12-year-old with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The second person is 74 years old and has COVID-19, too, but he’s an infectious diseases doctor and an expert in vaccine development.

Neither is breathing very well, and the window to choose who gets the machine, which mechanically helps patients struggling to breathe, is closing quickly. Unlike other forms of treatment, experts note, “the decision about initiating or terminating mechanical ventilation is often truly a life-or-death choice.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

So, says Timothy Christie, a medical ethicist, you have the 12-year-old, the 74-year-old and a choice:

“One is going to live and one is going to die.”

Story continues below advertisement

Who do you save?

***

Save the child or save the doctor is the first scenario that Christie, regional director of ethics services for Horizon Health Network in New Brunswick, will put to the network’s ethics board this week.

He’s writing a discussion paper outlining different scenarios, which the board will discuss at length. What they decide will become policy should New Brunswick reach the point where COVID-19 patients overwhelm its health-care system and force its doctors into the same position as their Italian counterparts, who’ve had to make heartbreaking life-or-death decisions with alarming frequency.

Advertisement

That hasn’t happened in Canada. Yet.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Mercedes F1 team to develop breathing aid amid COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 team to develop breathing aid amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Formula One team Mercedes has helped to develop a breathing aid that could keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care and ease some pressure...
Read more

City at centre of China’s coronavirus outbreak gradually reopens after lockdown

Health Global News - 0
Shopkeepers in the city at the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China were reopening Monday but customers were scarce after authorities lifted...
Read more

Spain passes China in coronavirus infections as world struggles with containment

Health Global News - 0
In an abrupt turnaround, U.S. President Donald Trump extended lockdown measures across the United States as deaths in New York from the new coronavirus...
Read more

Employee at Pickering nuclear station tests positive for COVID-19: OPG

Health Global News - 0
An Ontario Power Generation worker at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The employee was...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv