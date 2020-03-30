Only four people left in self-isolation at Site C Work Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people under self-isolation at the Site C work camp has dropped to four people.

B.C. Hydro says as of Sunday, March 29, 2020, the number of people in self-isolation has dropped from a peak 16 to 4.

B.C. Hydro says once a person has been medically cleared to leave self-isolation, they can either return to work or go home. Each employer will decide whether the person returns to work or goes home.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the construction site. The number of people staying at the camp has also dropped to 827.

Two weeks ago, Hydro announced they would be changing the construction schedule and sending a number of workers home. At this time of year, there are normally 1,700 people staying at the camp.

Hydro has also started posting updates about COVID-19 on the Site C website. You can view those reports at https://www.sitecproject.com/COVID-19