Only minor injuries in six-vehicle collision on Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway will be closed for most of the day Saturday after a collision Friday night.

A six-vehicle collision occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday 7km west of the Beatton Airport Road. Thankfully only two people suffered minor injuries and both have already been released from the hospital.

“This collision occurred during a time of extreme winter road conditions and peak traffic flow for workers returning home after work,” said Cst Connor Watson. “Thankfully, only two people sustained minor injuries and both have since been released from hospital.”

A semi-tanker truck, vac truck, flat deck truck, service truck, welder pickup, and a car sustained varying degrees of damage. The semi-tractor blocked most of the road with the first tanker leaking diesel fuel after it was struck.

The Fort St John RCMP have partnered with various government ministries to ensure that the roads are re-opened as soon as possible and that the impact to the environment remains minimal.

The collision occurred just hours after a March snowstorm blew in causing very slippery conditions. The investigation continues but the extreme winter road conditions were determined to be a factor.

The road will remain closed until at least 6 p.m. Saturday in order for the leaking fuel to be safely removed from the tanker before all remaining vehicles are cleared from the site. A detour is available via the Beatton River Airport Rd and Aitken Creek Road. Detour is not available for vehicles over 5500kg GVW.

At the time of writing the Alaska Highway northbound is still closed at Beatton Airport Road with flaggers on scene.