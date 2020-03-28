News

Only minor injuries in six-vehicle collision on Alaska Highway

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Only minor injuries in six-vehicle collision on Alaska Highway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway will be closed for most of the day Saturday...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Travel advisory issued for B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 97, Highway 52 and...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alaska Highway closed north of Beatton Airport Road

UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. - Here is more information on Friday's collision - thankfully no one...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway will be closed for most of the day Saturday after a collision Friday night.

A six-vehicle collision occurred just after 5 p.m. Friday 7km west of the Beatton Airport Road. Thankfully only two people suffered minor injuries and both have already been released from the hospital.

“This collision occurred during a time of extreme winter road conditions and peak traffic flow for workers returning home after work,” said Cst Connor Watson.  “Thankfully, only two people sustained minor injuries and both have since been released from hospital.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

A semi-tanker truck, vac truck, flat deck truck, service truck, welder pickup, and a car sustained varying degrees of damage.  The semi-tractor blocked most of the road with the first tanker leaking diesel fuel after it was struck.

The Fort St John RCMP have partnered with various government ministries to ensure that the roads are re-opened as soon as possible and that the impact to the environment remains minimal.

The collision occurred just hours after a March snowstorm blew in causing very slippery conditions.  The investigation continues but the extreme winter road conditions were determined to be a factor.

The road will remain closed until at least 6 p.m. Saturday in order for the leaking fuel to be safely removed from the tanker before all remaining vehicles are cleared from the site. A detour is available via the Beatton River Airport Rd and Aitken Creek Road. Detour is not available for vehicles over 5500kg GVW.

At the time of writing the Alaska Highway northbound is still closed at Beatton Airport Road with flaggers on scene.

Flagger are setup at the Mile 73 road turning around traffic – Drivebc

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleGrowing surge of misinformation about COVID-19 is new enemy, UN chief says
Next articleCoronavirus: Canadian regions prepare to fight flooding amid the COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Travel advisory issued for B.C. Peace

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 97, Highway 52 and Highway 29 in the B.C....
Read more

Alaska Highway closed north of Beatton Airport Road

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. - Here is more information on Friday's collision - thankfully no one was seriously injured. https://www.energeticcity.ca/2020/03/only-minor-injuries-in-six-vehicle-collision-on-alaska-highway/
Read more

Province of Alberta closes more businesses and restricts events to less than 15 people

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced more business closures and events can now be no more than 15 people.
Read more

Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE - The highway is now open at Pink Mountain. The highway is now closed at the Beatton Airport Road due to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv