Ontario announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, total hits 489 active coronavirus cases

By Global News
Global News

Posted March 23, 2020 11:06 am

Updated March 23, 2020 11:15 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:44Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier says government ‘ready’ if further provincial lockdown needed

WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier says government ‘ready’ if further provincial lockdown needed. (March 21, 2020)

Ontario health officials confirmed 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 489 active cases.

This is the highest single-day jump that Ontario has seen so far in new cases.

Six people have died in the province and eight cases have resolved.

The province’s latest death is a man in his 80s, who had no travel history or close contact with anyone else who has tested positive for COVID-19. He died at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

“Unfortunately, this man’s tragic passing highlights that we now have community transmission of COVID-19 in our area,” said Dr. Lynn Noseworthy, the health unit’s medical officer.

Monday’s list includes cases from Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Halton Region, Durham Region, Hamilton, Sudbury, Ottawa, Simcoe Muskoka, Wellington Dufferin Guelph, Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge, Waterloo, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington and Eastern Ontario health units.

Six patients are listed as needing hospitalization.

