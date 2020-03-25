ontario-confirms-100-new-coronavirus-cases-including-1-more-death,-total-jumps-to-671-active-cases

Posted March 25, 2020 10:56 am

Updated March 25, 2020

Coronavirus: Only essential businesses allowed open in Ontario

As of Wednesday, there are two kinds of businesses in Ontario: ones that are deemed essential and may remain open, and others that may not.

Ontario has reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which includes one additional death, bringing the provincial total to 671 active cases.

The province is now at nine deaths with eight resolved cases.

Wednesday’s list did not indicate who died but did list that at least five people are hospitalized.

Hospitalizations include men and women in their 50s, 70s, 80s, — and the youngest, a woman in her 20s from Peel Region.

The list includes a wide range of ages, but most notably many are males and females in their 20s or younger. Some had travel history or close contact listed as form of transmission or were listed as “pending.”

Thirty-one cases listed did not have any information for ages, location, form of transmission or status.

The 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases makes this the largest single-day jump Ontario has seen.

