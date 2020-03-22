ontario-confirms-47-new-coronavirus-cases,-province-at-8-resolved

Ontario health officials announced 47 new cases of coronavirus, and one more resolved cased, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 402.

There has also been eight cases resolved and three deaths, a 77-year-old man from Barrie, another man in his 70s in Barrie and a 51-year-old man from Halton Region.

Five new cases are listed as self-isolating, including two women in their 20s from Ottawa and Waterloo, a man in his 30s from Eastern Ontario, a man in his 60s from Windsor Essex, and a man in his 50s from Hamilton.

All other new cases are pending.

Ontario has tested 26419 people for COVID-19 and 8361 patients are currently under investigation, while 17634 have come back negative.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.



