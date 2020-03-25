Health

Ontario government set to unveil major fiscal update in response to coronavirus outbreak

By Global News
City of Fort St. John gives layoff notices to 88 staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has laid-off 88 staff due to...
Highway 77 closed to the Northwest Territories

FORT LIARD, N.W.T - Highway 77 between Fort Nelson and the Northwest Territories is now closed in...
COVID-19: What a local state of emergency means to Fort St. John

What does the state of emergency mean for residents of Fort St. John? On...
Global News

The Ontario government is set to unveil how it will spend billions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips is scheduled to deliver the province’s economic and fiscal update in the Ontario legislature at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

When asked about the focus of the update on Tuesday, Phillips said it will contain a “significant focus on the response” to COVID-19.

All non-essential workplaces ordered to close in Ontario

“We are concerned about making sure that we are delivering the health care resources,” he told reporters.

“We are concerned about making sure we are supporting the business community as we can.”

Phillips said the province’s initiatives will complement the federal government’s multi-billion-dollar aid package that is being voted on in Parliament.

2:33Coronavirus: Only essential businesses allowed open in Ontario

He said the update is a “first step and an important” signal to residents and that it is aimed at providing clarity on how much funding will be provided to municipalities, school boards and other entities funded by the Ontario government.

The update occurs on the same day that a provincial order on shutting down non-essential workplaces takes effect.

The government was originally supposed to unveil its 2020-2021 budget on Wednesday,

