Ontario government to discuss ban on gatherings of more than 5 people, Doug Ford says

By Global News
Global News

Premier Doug Ford says his cabinet will be meeting on Saturday to discuss new measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, including banning gatherings of more than five people.

Ford said if passed, the measures will take effect at midnight.

“We’re prepared to do whatever it takes to keep our people and our communities safe right now,” Ford said in a press conference.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We’ll discuss new emergency orders based on the latest advice from our chief medical officer of health.”

Ford said businesses deemed essential, childcare facilities and families of more than five people will be exempt from the order.

“I’ll have more to say about this later today because we all need to do our part to stay ahead of this terrible, terrible virus and flatten the curve,” Ford said.

On March 16, Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health, recommended a ban on gatherings of more than 50.

0:56Ontario issues province-wide emergency alert

The Ford government mandated the closure of restaurants, bars, daycares, churches, and other facilities shortly thereafter.

Police later outlined fines that could be laid if the orders are not followed.

