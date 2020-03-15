Health

Ontario implements virtual medical visits in bid to keep doctors, patients safe amid COVID-19

Avatar
By CTV News
ontario-implements-virtual-medical-visits-in-bid-to-keep-doctors,-patients-safe-amid-covid-19

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health launches COVID-19 info line for northern residents

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 online clinic and information line.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two residents in Northern BC in self-isolation due to coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

TORONTO —
With the COVID-19 pandemic bearing down on Canada, face-to-face medicine is about to change drastically.

The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care announced Saturday that patients can have doctor visits by video or phone, opening the door to widespread use of telemedicine for the first time.

Dr. Keith Thompson is among those who welcome the move. The London, Ont. family physician says COVID-19 has put stress on Canada’s health-care system, with patients going to clinics, doctors’ offices and the ER for assessments. It’s a scenario that could lead to patients spreading infection to front line health workers.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“If this becomes a widespread community outbreak, we’re going to think twice about the patient who has a cough or other symptoms. Do we want them coming to the office? No. We want to limit that exposure,” Thompson told CTV News.

Thompson has already been using virtual medical visits to help protect his patients and staff.

He has been registering interested patients with the Ontario Telemedicine Network, a government initiative founded in 2006. Patients supply an email and are then sent a secure link that will let them book an appointment with a doctor. Appointments are conducted  just like a Skype or FaceTime call.

“Hi Katie, how are you?” says Thompson as he connects with a patient who uses a wheelchair and has difficulties travelling to the clinic.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAlberta to close schools and daycares immediately
Next articleVirus brings new travel restrictions, lockdowns and closures

More Articles Like This

Manila sealed off to fight coronavirus outbreak

News CTV News - 0
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Thousands of police officers and army troops started sealing the Philippines’ densely populated capital on Sunday at the start of one of...
Read more

Virus brings new travel restrictions, lockdowns and closures

Health CTV News - 0
ROME — Daily life came to a grinding halt around much of the world Sunday amid new travel restrictions, border shutdowns and sweeping closures of...
Read more

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are being closed to students and...
Read more

How to talk to your children about COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — School is cancelled, parents are staying home from work, and routines are being disrupted from morning until night. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv