ontario-implements-virtual-medical-visits-in-bid-to-keep-doctors,-patients-safe-amid-covid-19

TORONTO —

With the COVID-19 pandemic bearing down on Canada, face-to-face medicine is about to change drastically.

The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care announced Saturday that patients can have doctor visits by video or phone, opening the door to widespread use of telemedicine for the first time.

Dr. Keith Thompson is among those who welcome the move. The London, Ont. family physician says COVID-19 has put stress on Canada’s health-care system, with patients going to clinics, doctors’ offices and the ER for assessments. It’s a scenario that could lead to patients spreading infection to front line health workers.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“If this becomes a widespread community outbreak, we’re going to think twice about the patient who has a cough or other symptoms. Do we want them coming to the office? No. We want to limit that exposure,” Thompson told CTV News.

Thompson has already been using virtual medical visits to help protect his patients and staff.

He has been registering interested patients with the Ontario Telemedicine Network, a government initiative founded in 2006. Patients supply an email and are then sent a secure link that will let them book an appointment with a doctor. Appointments are conducted just like a Skype or FaceTime call.

“Hi Katie, how are you?” says Thompson as he connects with a patient who uses a wheelchair and has difficulties travelling to the clinic.

» READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS