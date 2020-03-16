Health

Ontario limits who can be tested for COVID-19 due to demand for nasal swabs

By CTV News
CTV News

TORONTO —
As global demand for COVID-19 testing kits surges, Ontario has tightened its criteria for who is eligible for the tests.

On Thursday, the province’s Ministry of Health released new guidance for the health sector to follow regarding COVID-19 testing.

Under the new protocols, individuals who travelled outside of the country and are exhibiting symptoms of the disease will no longer be tested because of limited supply of viral nasopharyngeal swabs. These excluded individuals have been defined as “probable” cases under the province’s guidance.

According to a notice posted on its website, the government agency Public Health Ontario states there is an “increased global demand” for the swabs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the limited supply, the province will be reserving testing for vulnerable groups.

“In an effort to maintain capacity and make better use of supply, and in recognition that anyone travelling outside of the country is being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, we’re prioritizing those individuals without travel history with symptoms,” Travis Khan, the communications director for Health Minister Christine Elliott, said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Saturday.

Individuals who are still eligible for testing include people with symptoms who are contacts of confirmed cases,

