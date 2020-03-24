Health

Ontario merchant calls COVID-19 a ‘hoax’ and tells coughing customers to visit

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-merchant-calls-covid-19-a-‘hoax’-and-tells-coughing-customers-to-visit

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Air Canada to suspend or reduce flights amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has announced route suspensions and reductions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Air...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

16 people in self-isolation at Site C, no confirmed cases of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting of no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the Site...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A Minden, Ont., store owner is facing sharp criticism and possible legal action after appearing to encourage people online to ignore government warnings about social distancing during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic hoax, we are cancelling nothing,” read part of a post on the weekend by the owner of Yummy Mummy Emporium & Apothecary, located 200 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

The store is owned and run by Amandha Vollmer, who describes herself as a “mompreneur.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Vollmer’s Facebook post went on to encourage customers to visit the store regardless of their health status, even in the midst of the pandemic.

“You can come over here with a fever and cough all you want. We know that germs don’t cause disease,” the post read.

Story continues below advertisement

“You are welcome to visit us for March break while fools cancel everything according to government propaganda.”

The post quickly caught the attention of readers of the popular Yummy Mummy Club, an unrelated, popular Toronto-based online community that focuses on issues affecting mothers.

Its founder and CEO, Erica Ehm, began getting calls from readers after Vollmer’s post went up.

2:04Coronavirus: Another plea to practice social distancing

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The information she is sharing right now is sure to spread the virus … it is in itself a virus,” said Ehm,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleOntario correctional worker raises concerns about COVID-19 spreading in province’s jails

More Articles Like This

Ontario correctional worker raises concerns about COVID-19 spreading in province’s jails

Health Global News - 0
After a guard tested positive for COVID-19 and new procedures were implemented at correctional facilities earlier this month, there are still mounting concerns from...
Read more

B.C. firefighters wearing extra gear to respond to possible COVID-19 calls

Health Global News - 0
Port Moody Fire Rescue is just one of many emergency response teams taking no chances with possible COVID-19 medical calls. When a distress call comes...
Read more

Coronavirus: London world champion swimmer reacts to Canada’s withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

Health Global News - 0
London-born world champion swimmer Maggie MacNeil says she agrees with the Canadian Olympic Committee’s (COC) decision to keep Canadian athletes from attending the 2020...
Read more

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been looking at alternative accommodations for...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv