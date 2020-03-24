ontario-merchant-calls-covid-19-a-‘hoax’-and-tells-coughing-customers-to-visit

A Minden, Ont., store owner is facing sharp criticism and possible legal action after appearing to encourage people online to ignore government warnings about social distancing during the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic hoax, we are cancelling nothing,” read part of a post on the weekend by the owner of Yummy Mummy Emporium & Apothecary, located 200 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

The store is owned and run by Amandha Vollmer, who describes herself as a “mompreneur.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Vollmer’s Facebook post went on to encourage customers to visit the store regardless of their health status, even in the midst of the pandemic.

“You can come over here with a fever and cough all you want. We know that germs don’t cause disease,” the post read.

Story continues below advertisement

“You are welcome to visit us for March break while fools cancel everything according to government propaganda.”

The post quickly caught the attention of readers of the popular Yummy Mummy Club, an unrelated, popular Toronto-based online community that focuses on issues affecting mothers.

Its founder and CEO, Erica Ehm, began getting calls from readers after Vollmer’s post went up.

2:04Coronavirus: Another plea to practice social distancing

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The information she is sharing right now is sure to spread the virus … it is in itself a virus,” said Ehm,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS