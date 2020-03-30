ontario-reports-351-new-coronavirus-cases,-total-cases-now-at-1,706

Ontario reported 351 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, marking the biggest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll remained at 23.

Four-hundred-and-thirty-one cases are resolved, meaning the total cumulative case total in Ontario stands at 1,706.

The province has been working through a backlog of cases recently, though on Monday, health officials changed the way it reports the current status of cases. It no longer lists how many cases are awaiting test results.

The Ford government said Monday that it will now expand on the information it provides daily on the outbreak numbers in the province.

It launched a new web page which provides a more “relevant summary of data” from provincial health officials, according to a statement from the Ford government.

“Ontario has been diligently monitoring and taking decisive action to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep Ontarians informed,” said Christine Elliott, Ontario Minister of Health.

“We will continue to work with Public Health Ontario, public health units and the health sector to have and report on the best possible data to help us understand the scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in our province and inform our collective response to keep all Ontarians safe and healthy.”

