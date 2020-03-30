Health

Ontario reports 351 new coronavirus cases, total cases now at 1,706

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-reports-351-new-coronavirus-cases,-total-cases-now-at-1,706

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Parkland Fuel drains$300M from budget to deal with COVID-19 demand impact

CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. is cutting its 2020 capital spending budget by 52 per cent and trimming executive salaries...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only four people left in self-isolation at Site C Work Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people under self-isolation at the Site C work camp...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

WestJet delays flights to Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - WestJet has announced that it will be delaying the start of flights from...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario reported 351 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, marking the biggest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll remained at 23.

Four-hundred-and-thirty-one cases are resolved, meaning the total cumulative case total in Ontario stands at 1,706.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The province has been working through a backlog of cases recently, though on Monday, health officials changed the way it reports the current status of cases. It no longer lists how many cases are awaiting test results.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Ford government said Monday that it will now expand on the information it provides daily on the outbreak numbers in the province.

It launched a new web page  which provides a more “relevant summary of data” from provincial health officials, according to a statement from the Ford government.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ontario has been diligently monitoring and taking decisive action to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep Ontarians informed,” said Christine Elliott, Ontario Minister of Health.

“We will continue to work with Public Health Ontario, public health units and the health sector to have and report on the best possible data to help us understand the scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in our province and inform our collective response to keep all Ontarians safe and healthy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleParkland Fuel drains$300M from budget to deal with COVID-19 demand impact
Next article‘It’s a war zone’: Coronavirus deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home climb to 9

More Articles Like This

‘It’s a war zone’: Coronavirus deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home climb to 9

Health Global News - 0
Nine residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., have died of COVID-19 complications since March 25, according to the facility’s medical director. Dr....
Read more

Only four people left in self-isolation at Site C Work Camp

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people under self-isolation at the Site C work camp has dropped to four people.
Read more

‘They’re coping’: Canadians in limbo on cruise with coronavirus, 4 deaths

Health Global News - 0
More than two weeks after the new coronavirus was declared a pandemic, a cruise ship with hundreds of Canadian passengers remains at sea with...
Read more

One will live, one will die: How Canada is preparing for tough coronavirus choices

Health Global News - 0
There is one ventilator, two people. The first person is a 12-year-old with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The second person is...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv