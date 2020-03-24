Health

Ontario reports 85 new coronavirus cases including one death, total active cases at 573

By Global News
Global News

Ontario health officials have confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including one more death, bringing the provincial total to 573 active cases.

A man in his 90s from Durham is Ontario’s seventh confirmed coronavirus-related death.

Eight cases have been resolved in the province.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Tuesday’s list includes patients from Toronto, Peel Region, Halton Region, York Region, Durham, Waterloo, Kingston Frontenac Lennox Addington, Wellington Dufferin Guelph, Grey Bruce, Windsor Essex, Hamilton, Niagara, Ottawa and Sudbury health units.

Two people — a man in his 80s from Wellington Dufferin Guelph and a man in his 60s from Waterloo — are listed as being hospitalized. The others are listed as being in self-isolation or are “pending.”

More than 10,000 people are under investigation so far.

The province has tested more than 32,000 people for the virus.


