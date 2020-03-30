Health

Ontario woman climbs Mount Everest, now stranded in Nepal due to coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
ontario-woman-climbs-mount-everest,-now-stranded-in-nepal-due-to-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Next three years of auditor general projects released

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Office of the Auditor General of British Columbia has released its annual performance and financial...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John to move to weekly garbage pickup starting April 6

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved increasing garbage pickup to weekly...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases up to 970 in BC, cases in Northern Health up to 14

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Monday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Brianna Wolters has been spending every waking hour outside her shifts as a nurse at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital, desperately trying to help her mother who is stranded in Nepal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifty-two-year-old Molly Sitwell embarked on a journey of a lifetime in early March, after planning and training for two years.

“We left Canada on the 11th, everything was fine. I mean, there were certainly rumblings, but we were allowed to leave the country, we were allowed to get a visitor’s permit upon entering Nepal,” said Sitwell.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

At the time, there were no travel restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sitwell travelled to Nepal from Ontario, with a friend, to climb Mount Everest.

“My mom is very athletic … and rocks the gym all the time and so they decided to commemorate both of their fathers’ deaths, they wanted to do Mount Everest together,” explained Wolters.

Story continues below advertisement

Sitwell achieved her goal but the thrill soon turned to panic.

She learned Nepal would be shutting down its main airport to all travel.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The guides have been doing this for many years and said there was absolutely no way to get them down the mountain safely in time to catch those last flights,” said Wolters.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNumber of coronavirus cases up to 970 in BC, cases in Northern Health up to 14
Next article‘Collateral damage’: Wait times, cancellations hit health care outside of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Will homemade masks protect us from the coronavirus?

Health Global News - 0
As more health-care workers treat those affected by the novel coronavirus, there are concerns around mask shortages. To help meet surging demand and offer...
Read more

Coronavirus: Trudeau says he’s ‘proud’ of Canada’s COVID-19 response as U.S. cases soar

Health Global News - 0
As U.S. President Donald Trump slowly comes to grips with his country’s grim prognosis for the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conceded Monday...
Read more

Coronavirus: CFL and Edmonton Eskimos join rest of paused sports world

Health Global News - 0
It came as no surprise Monday morning when the Canadian Football League joined the rest of the world of professional sports by announcing that...
Read more

Fort St. John to move to weekly garbage pickup starting April 6

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved increasing garbage pickup to weekly starting April 6, 2020.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv