P.E.I.: Morrison to provide second COVID-19 update on Friday

P.E.I.’s top doctor will provide a second update on the province’s COVID-19 response on Friday afternoon.

The province will stream the update live online at 4 p.m. AT.

In an update earlier in the day, Chief Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison recommended that schools remain closed until at least May 11.

She also advised that nonessential businesses and government services stay closed “indefinitely.”

The province’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to nine on Thursday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

