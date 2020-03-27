Health

P.E.I.: Morrison to provide second COVID-19 update on Friday

Avatar
By Global News
pei.:-morrison-to-provide-second-covid-19-update-on-friday

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Residents sing Imagine to lift locals spirit’s

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local resident Nicole produced a video with several recognizable faces of Fort St. John...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking people that can sew

FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for people that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

P.E.I.’s top doctor will provide a second update on the province’s COVID-19 response on Friday afternoon.

The province will stream the update live online at 4 p.m. AT.

READ MORE: P.E.I.’s top doctor recommends schools stay closed until at least May 11

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In an update earlier in the day, Chief Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison recommended that schools remain closed until at least May 11.

She also advised that nonessential businesses and government services stay closed “indefinitely.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to nine on Thursday.

2:52Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick investigating 1st possible community spread case among 12 newly confirmed

Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick investigating 1st possible community spread case among 12 newly confirmed

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleOil price crash to hit thermal oilsands production in Western Canada: Analyst
Next articleDaily cases of COVID-19 starting to decrease in BC, must continue physical distancing to flatten curve

More Articles Like This

More Canadians have now died of coronavirus than SARS

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has now killed more Canadians than SARS. As of Friday afternoon, federal and provincial health authorities were reporting more than...
Read more

Indigo announces 5,200 temporary layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 27, 2020 2:54 pm 1:18Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says EI system will be ‘scaled up’ to meet new demand by April...
Read more

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the economic impacts of the pandemic. According...
Read more

Daily cases of COVID-19 starting to decrease in BC, must continue physical distancing to flatten curve

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials held a press conference, on Friday morning, presenting the latest modelling on the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv