Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Paramount Resources slashes capital spending plan due to drop in energy prices

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
paramount-resources-slashes-capital-spending-plan-due-to-drop-in-energy-prices

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Paramount Resources slashes capital spending plan due to drop in energy prices

CALGARY — Paramount Resources Ltd. is cutting its capital spending plan in the face of the significant drop in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Pembina Pipeline cuts capital spending plan by up to $1.1 billion

CALGARY - Pembina Pipeline Corp. is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by up to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

The city of Fort St. John will limit access to City Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be limiting public access to...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Paramount Resources Ltd. is cutting its capital spending plan in the face of the significant drop in global energy prices.

The company expects capital spending this year to come in between $185 million and $250 million.

The new forecast compared with earlier guidance for between $350 million and $450 million this year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Companies across the oilpatch are slashing capital spending plans as oil prices crash due to the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 and a flood of new oil coming from Saudi Arabia.

Paramount says the revised capital plan remains focused on the company’s liquids-rich Montney assets in the Grande Prairie Region.

Average sales volumes for 2020 under the new capital guidance are expected to range between 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 75,000, down from earlier guidance for between 75,000 and 80,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:POU)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSaskatchewan government willing to spend what’s needed on COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleHealth Canada acts to boost supply of hand sanitizer, disinfectants, swabs, masks

More Articles Like This

Saskatchewan government willing to spend what’s needed on COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has outlined its spending for the year ahead, with $200 million more for health care and $1.3 billion for emergencies. The Saskatchewan Party...
Read more

Pembina Pipeline cuts capital spending plan by up to $1.1 billion

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY - Pembina Pipeline Corp. is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by up to $1.1 billion due to the...
Read more

The city of Fort St. John will limit access to City Hall

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be limiting public access to City Hall and closing others.
Read more

Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues 79 violation and warning tickets to drivers last month

News Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between February 17 to March 18, they responded to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv