Parkwood Southland made presentation at recent Public Hearing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Parkwood Group made a presentation at the Public Hearing for the Parkwood Southland rezoning.

In attendance was Bob Evans, Project Professional Planner via conference call and in person was Kris Wuthrich, Managing Director and Brandi Conway, Development Manager at the Public Hearing held on Monday, March 23rd, 2020. A slide show was presented with an overview of the Parkwood Southlands Development project.

The project that has been proposed to be built on lands located in the Northeast corner of Fort St. John with Fish Creek to the north, West Bypass Road to the East, Alaska Hwy to the South and Fort St. John Municipal limits to the West. The Property would be developed into four specific Subzones that take on different characteristics due to their location on the property and their individual housing density limits. It was shared the property could take 30 – 40 years to construct.

The four Subzones that are divided from the 88 hectare parcel of land include Subzone a referred to as the Mixed Use Village Centre, Subzone b is the Southlands Commercial, Subzone C is Parkwood Residential and Subzone d is Fish Creek Recreation.

Presented were outlines of how each Subzone would be designed as to its purpose for use and housing density. The intention is to create a development that is true to its Parkwood name and offering options of different styles of housing. With a dedicated 14 acres of public park space and trails the development will maintain a fluidity that enables the people that reside in this area to be able to use the outdoor space in a way that is positive to nature.

During the presentation Kris Wuthrich expressed the project wants to be a good neighbour and that feed back is important, expressing through the process the public will have multiple opportunities to shape and comment on the development of Parkwood.