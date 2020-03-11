News

Parkwood Southlands Agreement received for information at recent Council meeting

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Parkwood Southlands Master Development Agreement was received by Council at Monday’s regular meeting.

The Parkwood Master Development Agreement (MDA) has been reviewed by both parties and legal counsel extensively according to Administration Report 0042/20. The MDA will be presented to the public for comment at the same Public Hearing as Parkwood Southlands Zoning Amendment.

The applicant XJEE Evergreen Estates Ltd. (the Parkwood Group) wants to provide Fort St. John with a development that the City has not seen before.

As a way to ensure the City’s interests are addressed and the development provides benefit to the community, a Master Development Agreement was created.

 

