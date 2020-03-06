Canadian PressEnergy News

Part of Syncrude oilsands upgrader remains down after fire last Sunday

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Part of Syncrude Canada’s oilsands mining complex in northern Alberta remains out of commission following a fire last Sunday evening.

Spokesman Will Gibson says the fire was detected in one of the bitumen upgrader’s hydroprocessing units and it was shut down, resulting in the fire going out by the time firefighters arrived.

He says no one was in the building at the time and there were no resulting injuries.

He says the company is assessing damage and investigating the cause,  that adding the rest of the mining complex is operating normally.

Gibson referred questions about the impact on production to members of the consortium that own Syncrude, one of the largest producers in the oilsands mining sector.

It’s owners are Suncor Energy Inc. (58.74 per cent), Imperial Oil Ltd. (25 per cent), Sinopec (9.03 per cent) and CNOOC (7.23 per cent). Suncor and Imperial did not immediately respond to a request for information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU, TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press

