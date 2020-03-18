HealthNews

Passengers on a flight to Grande Prairie could have been exposed to COVID-19

By Adam Reaburn
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – WestJet is warning passengers on a flight from Edmonton to Grande Prairie they may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Flight WS3240 on March 12 from Edmonton to Grande Prairie had a passenger with COVID-19. Passengers in rows one through six were in close contact with the passenger and could be at risk.

Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days after arrival and monitor symptoms. Guests are advised to contact their primary care provider, or their local public health unit if they are concerned that they may have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

All guests who were on the listed flights, but not in the affected rows are advised to self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues and to call their local health authorities if symptoms arise within the next 14 days.

