Health

Patients worry after coronavirus prompts closure of ‘life-saving’ addiction program

Avatar
By Global News
patients-worry-after-coronavirus-prompts-closure-of-‘life-saving’-addiction-program

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Federal deficit to top $112 billion in coming year due to COVID-19, PBO says

OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog is projecting that the federal deficit for the coming fiscal year could be $112.7...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John closes all municipal buildings and will host weekly Council meetings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City buildings and offices will be closed starting Monday,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Canfor Corporation announces COVID-19 response measures

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canfor has announced that it is undertaking a series of significant measures in response to the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Liam was discharged from the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre’s substance use and concurrent disorders program on March 26.

The 22-year-old, whose last name Global News is not using for privacy reasons, was four weeks into a six-week inpatient stay when the program announced it was closing because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The early discharge was an unwelcome shock, says Liam, but one he’s been able to adjust to because he has a supportive family willing to give him a safe place to stay. He’s more worried about the other people alongside whom he was receiving treatment.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“There are a number of people who have extremely unstable housing situations … and virtually no external support,” Liam says.

“One of the biggest parts of recovery, both in active recovery and people who have 10-15 years sober, is community support, and right now (with COVID-19), we’re seeing a total lack of support.”

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic, with its uncertainty, anxiety and demands for physical distancing, time spent mostly at home and no group — including Alcoholics Anonymous — gatherings, puts a unique burden on people with substance use disorders.

The idea that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, people struggling have lost “an essential, life-saving inpatient program” significantly increases people’s risk of relapse, Elliot Hudson wrote in a letter to hospital leadership expressing his concerns with the closure.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleChina reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 days, clampdown on flights
Next articleFederal deficit to top $112 billion in coming year due to COVID-19, PBO says

More Articles Like This

Canadian unemployment could hit 15 per cent amid coronavirus pandemic, deficit to $113B

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe could send Canadian unemployment rates soaring to 15 per cent by the end of the year, a new...
Read more

Coronavirus: How COVID-19 is spreading across Canada

Health Global News - 0
Charts updated March 27, 9 a.m. ET The new coronavirus has been spreading quickly in Canada.. How many are really out there? It’s impossible to tell...
Read more

Federal deficit to top $112 billion in coming year due to COVID-19, PBO says

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Parliament's budget watchdog is projecting that the federal deficit for the coming fiscal year could be $112.7 billion, a jump of $89.5...
Read more

China reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case in 3 days, clampdown on flights

Health Global News - 0
Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv